Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney shows off major weight loss, abs in new photo

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney has people talking about something new, and it doesn't involve music.

Mooney took to his Instagram to show side-by-side shirtless photos of himself taken six months apart.

"Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency," he wrote beneath the photo.

"If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you," he shared before adding an arm muscle emoji.

COUNTRY MUSIC DUO DAN+SHAY CELEBRATE TEN YEARS SINCE THEIR FIRST MEETING WITH A SENTIMENTAL INSTAGRAM POST

In late October, Mooney revealed on his Instagram story that he had lost 50 pounds.

"Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs," he wrote at the time. "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

A slew of famous musicians reacted to Mooney's new Instagram post, including Carrie Underwood, who wrote, "You should be proud!"

Thomas Rhett Akins wrote, "Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible."

Cole Swindell wrote, "Hell yeah brother Gotta swing the sticks soon. Happy New Year."

Mooney's sister Gabrielle also offered her support to the musician, writing "Like. WHOA IM SO FREAKING PROUD OF U!!! U look incredible."

Mooney and Dan Smyers, the other half of musical group Dan + Shay, recently celebrated their ten-year anniversary of meeting one another.

They have won three Grammy Awards.