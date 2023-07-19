HGTV star Ben Napier shows off ‘hardcore’ weight loss transformation: ‘Mission accomplished’

HGTV star Ben Napier has dramatically transformed through his weight loss journey and has left quite the impression.

Ben’s wife Erin Napier shared a photo of her husband’s slimmed-down physique on social media, as she celebrated his fitness journey.

"@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," Erin, 37, posted on Instagram, Tuesday.

Erin, who co-hosts "Home Town" with her husband, accompanied her caption with a video of Ben looking dapper in a light blue buttoned-up shirt and tan khaki pants. Ben, 39, showed off his toned figure while the song "You Don’t Mess Around with Jim," by Jim Croce played in the background.

"Mission accomplished," Erin concluded her post with a fire emoji.

"A Christmas Open House" star responded to his wife’s post with the comment, "What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? That’s my real motivation," Ben replied, as he referred to his feature in People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

In March, Erin proudly shared that her husband lost 65 pounds on Twitter, as he posed next to Jay Leno in a car garage.

Earlier that month, Erin swooned over her husband as she snapped a photo of him shirtless with the caption, "while we napped @scotsman.co built us girls travel easels," and added a heart-eyes emoji.

The "Home Town" star candidly spoke out about his weight loss journey in the past. During a recent season of his HGTV show, Ben admitted his motivation for a healthier lifestyle – his family.

"I've got two daughters, one on the way," he said during an episode that aired before his baby girl Mae was born. "I am getting older. I'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself."

The Napiers have been married for 14 years after tying the knot in 2008. The couple share two young daughters, Helen and Mae.