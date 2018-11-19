Ex-WWE wrestler Enzo Amore crashes PPV, booted from arena after making scene

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore crashed the one of the company’s premiere pay-per-views Sunday night and was subsequently tossed from the arena after causing a commotion.

Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt and who was released from the company in January following rape allegations, was captured by social media users in the crowd during Survivor Series in Los Angeles.

He was then seen standing on top of his chair yelling and screaming his catchphrase "How You Doin'?" during a tag-team match between The Bar and The Authors of Pain. Video on social media showed a female security tackling Amore to the ground.

WWE wasn’t in on Amore’s surprise appearance and it angered wrestlers backstage, PW Insider reported.

Amore was kicked off a flight from New York’s JFK Airport to Los Angeles International Airport last week after getting into an incident with another passenger on the plane.