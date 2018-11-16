Ex-WWE wrestler Enzo Amore is booted from Delta flight, denies he was vaping on plane

Ex-WWE wrestler Enzo Amore seemed to be doin' alright after getting booted from a flight on Thursday evening.

The wrestler, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was reportedly asked to leave after the flight – which was taking off from New York's JFK to Los Angeles – had already left the gate, forcing it to turn around, The New York Post reported.

Sources for the Post had claimed the 31-year-old had refused to stop using his vape pen, though Amore himself disrupted this claim in an interview with TMZ Sports outside Los Angeles International Airport later that night.

"I'll tell you what happened … a man in street clothes came up to me and said, 'Are you vaping?' And I'm not a snitch," said Amore, who suggested that it was another passenger who was using a vape pen.

Amore did not tell the man about the passenger who was allegedly vaping, but instead asked the man if he was an air marshall. When the man responded that he wasn't, Amore said he told him to "sit the f--- down," only to learn later that the man was a flight attendant who happened to be traveling on the plane.

He was then removed for "not following crew instructions," a representative for Delta told TMZ.

"The flight returned to the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport where the customer deplaned without further incident," the airline told the outlet.

Passengers aboard the aircraft also claimed that Amore responded to another passenger who yelled out his old catchphrase — "How YOU doin'? — as he was being removed from the flight.

Amore, who was dismissed from the WWE after accusations of rape surfaced earlier this year, further claimed to TMZ Sports that he isn't upset with Delta.

"They let me slide, though. They got me on the next flight. I ain't mad at it!"