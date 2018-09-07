Ex-wife claims Michael Moore stiffed her out of movie profits

Documentarian Kathleen Glynn is cranking up the Fahrenheit on her fellow filmmaker-ex husband Michael Moore, hauling him to court for allegedly stiffing her on profits from their movie projects.

Glynn and the “Fahrenheit 9/11” director split in 2014 after 23 years of marriage, and an even longer business partnership.

“She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, ‘Roger and Me’ (1989),” Glynn’s attorney Bonnie Rabin says in the new Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

Glynn also produced the Academy Award-winning “Bowling for Columbine” about the Columbine High School massacre and “Fahrenheit 9/11” — “the highest-grossing documentary film of all time.”

The suit claims Moore has walked away from a binding arbitration that was required to “flesh out the terms of an important provision in their property settlement.”

Glynn claims Moore’s trying to obtain all the benefits of their 2014 settlement in which she “signed over essentially all of her interest in the fruits of the parties’ joint efforts as film-makers … in exchange for a promise of future revenue-sharing by” Moore.

