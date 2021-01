Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in February 2021

Hulu is swapping out a lot of its content in the second month of 2021 and eager binge-watchers can get excited for a lot more coming to the platform.

Reality TV fans can look forward to new seasons of some of their favorite shows like "60 Days In" Season 6, " "Married At First Sight" Season 10, "Pawn Stars" Season 11 and 12 and many more joining the platform on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, movie aficionados can look forward to watching hits like "American Psycho" "9 to 5" and the original "Star Trek" movies. Newer titles such as "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The United States vs Billie Holiday" will land on the platform next month as well.

Unfortunately, with the addition of new content comes the last chance to catch outgoing library content such as "District 9," "Con Air" and "Selena." A total of 68 titles will be leaving Hulu in Feb. 2021 to make room for new stuff. To help dedicated TV and movie watchers keep track, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in Feb. 2021:

BEST WAY TO SPEND $20, $30, OR $50 PER MONTH FOR STREAMING SHOWS, SPORTS AND MOVIES



COMING TO HULU IN FEB. 2021

Available February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998)



Available February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)



Available February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)



Available February 5

The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)



Available February 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Available February 11

Then Came You (2019)



Available February 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013)

Available February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

EVERYTHING COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN FEBRUARY 2021



Available February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)



Available February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)



Available February 17

Logan Lucky (2017)



Available February 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)



Available February 19

Nomadland (2021)



Available February 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)



Available February 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)



Available February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

LEAVING HULU IN FEB. 2021

February 8

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)

February 10

The Girl Next Door (1999)

February 14

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

February 28

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER



Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985) (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)