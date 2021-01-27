Netflix fans can get excited about another month bringing new and exciting content to the platform in February 2021.

As the calendar turns to a new month, all eyes are on Valentine’s Day and finding the most romantic thing to do. If you and your significant other are movie fans, Netflix is offering a slew of new titles about falling in love to mark the occasion. Next month will see hits like "Eat Pray Love" and the highly anticipated release of the third installment of the Netflix original franchise "To All The Boys" titled "To All The Boys: Always And Forever."

Meanwhile, horror fans can get caught up on the first two "The Conjuring" movies ahead of the release of the third one later this year.

However, with the release of new content comes the inevitable loss of preexisting titles on the Netflix library. February 2021 will mark the last chance for users to check out movie titles like "The Other Guys" and "Goodfellas" as well as the TV show "Bates Motel."

To help people plan out their month, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2021:

Available on Netflix in Feb. 2021

Avail. 2/1/21

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Avail. 2/2/21

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Avail. 2/5/21

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Avail. 2/6/21

The Sinner: Jamie

Avail. 2/8/21

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Avail. 2/10/21

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

Avail. 2/11/21

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

Avail. 2/12/21

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

Avail. 2/13/21

Monsoon (2019)

Avail. 2/15/21

The Crew

Avail. 2/16/21

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Avail. 2/17/21

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Avail. 2/18/21

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Avail. 2/19/21

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Avail. 2/20/21

Classmates Minus

Avail. 2/21/21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Avail. 2/23/21

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Avail. 2/24/21

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Avail. 2/25/21

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Avail. 2/26/21

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving Netflix in Feb. 2021

Leaving 2/4/21

Erased (2012)

Leaving 2/5/21

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving 2/7/21

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving 2/10/21

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving 2/11/21

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving 2/14/21

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving 2/16/21

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving 2/19/21

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 2/20/21

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving 2/21/21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving 2/24/21

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving 2/26/21

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving 2/28/21

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)