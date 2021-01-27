Expand / Collapse search
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2021

Find out what to watch on Netflix this Valentine's Day

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Netflix fans can get excited about another month bringing new and exciting content to the platform in February 2021. 

As the calendar turns to a new month, all eyes are on Valentine’s Day and finding the most romantic thing to do. If you and your significant other are movie fans, Netflix is offering a slew of new titles about falling in love to mark the occasion. Next month will see hits like "Eat Pray Love" and the highly anticipated release of the third installment of the Netflix original franchise "To All The Boys" titled "To All The Boys: Always And Forever."

Meanwhile, horror fans can get caught up on the first two "The Conjuring" movies ahead of the release of the third one later this year. 

However, with the release of new content comes the inevitable loss of preexisting titles on the Netflix library. February 2021 will mark the last chance for users to check out movie titles like "The Other Guys" and "Goodfellas" as well as the TV show "Bates Motel."

To help people plan out their month, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2021:

The third installment in the 'To All The Boys' franchise drops on Netflix in February.

Available on Netflix in Feb. 2021

Avail. 2/1/21
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Avail. 2/2/21
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Black Beach
Firefly Lane

Avail. 2/5/21
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Avail. 2/6/21
The Sinner: Jamie

Avail. 2/8/21
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Avail. 2/10/21
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)

Avail. 2/11/21
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love

Avail. 2/12/21
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey

Avail. 2/13/21
Monsoon (2019)

Comedian Brian Regan debuts a new Netflix comedy special in February.

Avail. 2/15/21
The Crew

Avail. 2/16/21
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3

Avail. 2/17/21
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Avail. 2/18/21
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Avail. 2/19/21
I Care A Lot 
Tribes of Europa

Avail. 2/20/21
Classmates Minus 

Avail. 2/21/21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Avail. 2/23/21
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé

Avail. 2/24/21
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Avail. 2/25/21
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

Avail. 2/26/21
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving Netflix in Feb. 2021

Leaving 2/4/21
Erased (2012)

Leaving 2/5/21
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving 2/7/21
Don't Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)

Leaving 2/10/21
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving 2/11/21
The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving 2/14/21
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)

Leaving 2/16/21
Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving 2/19/21
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 2/20/21
A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving 2/21/21
Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving 2/24/21
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving 2/26/21
The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving 2/28/21
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games 
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)

