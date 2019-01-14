Millie Bobby Brown, 14, hits back at people telling her to ‘act your age’

Millie Bobby Brown hit back at trolls who told her to “act your age” after she posted photos of herself wearing a tight snakeskin midi dress and heels.

Brown, 14, posted two photos on her Instagram with the words, “write a caption,” which people used to criticize and praise her for her outfit. Although some people said she looked “cute” and “absolutely magnificent” in the bodycon dress, several people slammed her for not dressing her age.

“Act your age for once,” one person wrote.

“Don’t be in such a hurry to grow – enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long,” another person said.

Another person wrote, “she don't understand that kids like her grow up to fast and don't enjoy their age they act all grown up and get in adult problems.”

NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS RAMI MALEK'S AWKWARD GOLDEN GLOBES MOMENT 'MORTIFIED' HER

Brown hit back at the negative comments in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story.

“(I know) everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she put in her Instagram story, according to People.

A second post showed a quote that read, “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many fans came to the “Stranger Things” star’s defense.

“Guys who cares how she dresses? She's expressing herself how she wants to be, regardless of what others think. Let people be themselves, that's the only way to live in a world like we do today,” someone commented.