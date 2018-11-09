'Westworld' set destroyed as Woolsey Fire engulfs filming location

The Agoura Hills set that was used in "Westworld" has been destroyed.

The historic Western town area, which was also used in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," has burned down at Paramount Ranch, as a result of the Woolsey fire. The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation area shared the news on Twitter on Friday. Journalist John Schreiber posted photos of the damaged area just minutes later.

As Evan Rachel Wood explained on Twitter, "Westworld" uses the set to shoot scenes for Escalante. The show also films at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, as well as Utah and other locations. It's unclear whether Westworld was planning to shoot at Paramount Ranch for season three, as the season two finale took the show in a much different direction. New star Aaron Paul also recently told ET that they're not slated to start filming until March or April.

"This is eerie. So sad for the history lost. Amazed the church is still standing. #surreal," Wood wrote on Friday.

HBO added in a statement to ET: "Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of "Westworld," in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. "Westworld" is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires."

ET has reached out to Paramount Ranch for comment.

Evacuation in Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura areas began on Thursday, as a 200-acre wildfire started to rapidly spread. By Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres.

Many stars have been forced to evacuate as a result of the wildfire, including the Kardashian family, Alyssa Milano, Melissa Etheridge, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro.

