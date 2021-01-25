Eva Mendes speaks on social media hiatus: ‘My little one told me I was on the phone too much’

Eva Mendes’ daughter was not having it anymore.

The "Training Day" actress, 46, recently embarked on a social media hiatus and finally revealed why exactly she disappeared online — owing it all to an unspecified daughter.

Mendes returned to Instagram on Saturday to share an infographic speaking on empowering your child and allowing for them to "call you out," as well as providing a personal anecdote of how her daughter did just that.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally," Mendes revealed. "And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally."

"They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had [a] good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful," she continued. "I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."

Mendes ended her note with a red heart emoji.

The post left commenters divided and sparked a fierce debate on whether Mendes was doing the right thing for her children.

"Love this! My mom has always encouraged me to speak up and be able to properly communicate and it’s thanks to her I am having healthy relationships with proper boundaries and taking no BS from anyone 💪🏼💁🏻‍♀️😊 #momisthebest," one commenter noted.

"Yeah, no. They can call me out when they start paying bills," another user flatly stated.

Mendes responded to the latter comment with a resounding, "Yikes."

Mendes shares two daughters -- Esmeralda, 6, and Amanda, 4 -- with her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling.