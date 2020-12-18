Eva Mendes is feeling 'mom pandemic guilt' while entertaining kids

Like many parents, Eva Mendes is struggling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old star took to Instagram to show off how she entertained one of her kiddos and hinted that she's having a hard time.

In the post, the "Hitch" star shared a black-and-white image of Maria Callas' "Pure Maria Callas" album cover, but with the face cut out and her own face in the hole.

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas’ face from the record cover," she wrote in the caption. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect."

Mendes shares two daughters -- Esmeralda, 6, and Amanda, 4 -- with her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling.

Fans were quick to offer encouragement.

"You have to do it! She’ll appreciate it later in life when she has her own kids. You’re such a good mom," wrote a fan. "Your makeup collection will from now on be ruined and used by them..:but still..you’re an amazing mom!"

Mendes noticed the sweet message and left an appreciative reply.

"Thank you Lady M! You’re an amazing mother," the star said. "I hope you’re constantly reminded ! Love you!"

"Totally understandable, we are all trying our best to keep them healthy and happy," another commented. "It's hard!!"

A third added: "Mom guilt flows through my veins every day."

Another follower confessed to once doing something similar.

"I once painted over a rare Mexican band’s album cover (that was autographed) with magenta nail polish," they said. "Bless all the moms that keep their cool. Bless em all."

While she's clearly willing to go to great lengths for her little ones now, Mendes said earlier this year that she didn't want kids until she met the 40-year-old Gosling.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," Mendes recalled in an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa. "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."