Kelly Ripa says Andy Cohen’s infant son makes her want another child

Heads up, Mark Consuelos: Kelly Ripa appears to be itching for another baby.

Ripa hinted at her baby fever while hosting fellow talk show host Andy Cohen on “Live with Ryan and Kelly” on Monday. During his visit, the two chatted about Cohen’s son, Ben, who was born in February.

“He’s a really good baby,” Ripa said of the infant.

“He is causing women all over my life to start re-ovulating,” Cohen, 50, joked in response.

“I mean, Kelly came over, and her body was responding in ways ... I was like, ‘Whoa!’ … I do have to calm the ladies down a little bit,” he added.

Ripa, 48, went on to say she was “putting it out there for [Mark] last night” after meeting Ben. But her husband wasn’t having it.

“He was like, 'It's all right, let's be grateful for what we have.' And then he put on 'Game of Thrones' and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac,” the mom of three — Michael, 21, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 16 — said.

"[Ben] really does make me want to have another baby. He’s confused me into thinking I want another," Ripa added.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host announced the birth of his son on Instagram on February 4.

“I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” Cohen wrote, in part, at the time.