Eva Longoria announces engagement to Jose Antonio Baston

Eva Longoria is hoping third time is truly a charm.

The actress announced her engagement to Mexican businessman Jose Antonio Baston in a Sunday post on Instagram.

“Ummmm so this happened…..#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness,” Longoria, 40, wrote aside of a picture of her and the 47-year-old Baston kissing in the desert. The image had received nearly 90,000 likes in four hours. There was a ring on Longoria’s left hand in the picture, though it’s not clear if that’s the engagement ring.

The couple, who started dating publicly in November 2013, were in Dubai for the Global Gift Gala at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival, according to USA Today.

Longoria was married to San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker from 2007-2011 and soap opera actor Tyler Christopher from 2002-2004.