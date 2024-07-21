Esta TerBlanche, 'All My Children' actress, dead at 51

"All My Children" actress Esta TerBlanche died in Los Angeles, her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. She was 51.

TerBlanche's cause of death has not been determined. According to the Department of Medical Examiner's Office, it is under investigation with "other significant conditions" listed.

The department noted TerBlance died on Friday, July 19. She died at her home in North Hollywood, her rep, Annie Spoliansky, said.

"Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person," Spolianksy said. "She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."

Spoliansky added, "Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I’m grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing."

Representatives with the Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

TerBlanche found fame as one of the stars of the popular ABC daytime drama, "All My Children."

She began appearing on the show in 1997 and starred in more than 100 episodes as Gillian Andrassy. Her character was killed off the show in 2001, but she reprised her role in 2011 as a ghost.

"When I came back, it was really emotional for me and Cameron [Mathison]. When we saw each other, we both started bawling," TerBlanche told Soap Opera Digest in an interview published days before her death.

"Back then, we hadn’t seen each other for years, so it was such a touching moment for us."

Her career in the entertainment industry began back home in South Africa, where she hosted the children's program K-T.V. from 1990-95. TerBlanche also earned the Miss Teen South Africa crown in 1991.

She told the outlet that while she had moved back to South Africa, she was ready to resume her Hollywood career.

"It's definitely something I would like to get back into," she said.