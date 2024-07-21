Richard Simmons' team shares final photo and social media post: 'We thought you'd want to see'

Richard Simmons wish to share one last message with fans is being honored by his team.

On social media, Simmons’ team explained, "Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting."

"As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday," they continued. "So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it."

They then offered Simmons’ planned post for last Sunday, July 14.

PAULY SHORE, DENISE AUSTIN, RICKI LAKE LEAD CELEBRITY TRIBUTES TO RICHARD SIMMONS AFTER FITNESS ICON'S DEATH

The post featured a photo of the late fitness icon with gray hair, wearing a bright orange NASA spacesuit costume.

His caption for the image was, "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."

On Friday, Simmons was laid to rest at a private funeral in Los Angeles.

Simmons' longtime publicist, Tom Estey, shared a statement on behalf of Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons, with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time," the statement said.

Simmons died at his home last Saturday, July 13, one day after his 76th birthday.

"Officers responded to a death investigation," Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. "There is no foul play."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

His official cause of death has been deferred, meaning an investigation and additional testing are needed before a conclusive explanation for his death can be given.

Simmons had stepped away from the public eye 10 years ago, but would routinely share posts on social media.

In an interview with People shortly before his death, he shared that he was "grateful" to be "alive for another day" after his skin cancer diagnosis in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he said. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.