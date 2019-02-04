Expand / Collapse search
ESPN star Adnan Virk fired, escorted out in leak investigation

By Andrew Marchand | New York Post
Adnan Virk from ESPN is on the TV set before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 8, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN rising star Adnan Virk has been fired by the network, sources told The Post.

Virk is accused of leaking confidential company information to the media on multiple occasions, according to sources.

When ESPN investigated the allegations, it felt that Virk failed to fully cooperate.

He recently signed a new multi-year contract.

“Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN,” ESPN vice president Josh Krulewitz told The Post.

Virk could not immediately be reached for comment. CAA, Virk’s agency, declined comment.

On Friday, Virk was escorted off the Bristol campus. The specific nature of the information Virk chose to share is unknown at this time.

During his move up the ESPN ladder, Virk had become a lead studio host on its college football game coverage. He was a regular host on “Baseball Tonight” and college basketball. He was one of the main fill-in hosts on ESPN Radio. He had developed a podcast, called “Cinephile,” about movies.

Virk, 40, attended college in Toronto. He grew up in Canada after he emigrated from Pakistan. After a TV career in Canada, he joined ESPN, where his likable personality and smooth delivery quickly saw him rise up in the company.

Like all ESPN/Disney employees, Virk was required annually to take compliance training dealing with privacy and how to handle sensitive information.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.