Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' salary may be 'much' higher if she returns: report

Erika Jayne may make quite a bit of dough next year.

The 50-year-old star has been a major focus of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 11 as her tumultuous and scandal-laden divorce from former high-powered Tom Girardi unfolded.

It was recently reported by the New York Times that the singer "likely" earned over $600,000 per season of the hit Bravo reality show, but a source told Us Weekly that her payday will increase if she returns for season 12.

"It’s going to be much more next season," said the insider of Jayne's salary, adding that she was the "sole focus this season."

Jayne's legal and financial woes were frequently addressed during season 11, and considering they don't seem to be slowing down, they could spill into season 12 as well. Furthermore, clips from the upcoming reunion revealed that Jayne will discuss her recent problems.

The source said that after being "put through the wringer and following producers’ orders," there is "no question" that Jayne will "demand a higher paycheck" for season 12, should she stay on board.

"The ratings were off the charts because of her storyline and what she’s exposed," said the source, referencing the various lawsuits and legal troubles that her divorce and previous business dealings spawned at the same time.

They added: "What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring."

Jayne may need a higher payday to clear her potential invoices in the future, as she's currently being sued for $25 million amid Girardi's bankruptcy suit.

The Times reports that Girardi's former law firm, Girardi Keese, covered expenses for the singer, including $1.5 million paid to a talent agency, $260,000 in legal fees and $252,000 to a celebrity makeup artist and image consultant.

Whether the star will return to the show is still up in the air, as the program's home network Bravo was recently subpoenaed for footage of Jayne. She joined the show in 2015.