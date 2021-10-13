Kathy Hilton says 'RHOBH' reunion left her 'so wiped out'

Kathy Hilton was exhausted after filming the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 reunion a few weeks ago.

The new cast member told Extra the women spent 12 hours filming with executive producer and host Andy Cohen and all the explosive footage has resulted in a four-part special.

"I had seen bits and pieces of the reunion when both my sisters were on it and it made me cry," she admitted. "I have to tell you, I left that night, after that 12-hour day and got on a plane to New York. I was so wiped out, I slept the entire flight, arrived in New York I think 7:30 or 8 in the morning and slept for 10 hours when I got to the hotel."

Despite the ups and downs of the season, Hilton said she would gladly return to the Bravo franchise.

"I don’t know, I have had a great time… First you have to see if you are invited back, but I’ve had a wonderful time… I love the girls," she admitted.

In the explosive first-look trailer featuring fellow cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais, fans see Jayne in the hot seat.

"We’re gonna put you on a skewer, and I’m gonna fire up the barbecue," Cohen warns before asking her about her estranged husband Tom Girardi and the alleged embezzlement scam he committed.

Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims in December, and the couple's assets were frozen.

Fox News obtained court documents in August that indicated Girardi's law firm was more than $100 million in debt and an entertainment company owned by Jayne, EJ Global LLC, had allegedly received $25 million from Girardi, 82.

