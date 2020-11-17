DJ Erick Morillo's cause of death revealed

Erick Morillo's cause of death has been revealed.

The DJ and music producer, who was best known for his 1993 hit "I Like to Move It," died two months ago at the age of 49.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida confirmed to Fox News that his cause of death was acute ketamine toxicity. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Morillo was found dead on Sept. 1 at his Miami home after police responded to a call at 10:42 a.m.

His passing came just under a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman at his home in December. Despite denying the accusations, the musician turned himself in after a rape kit tested positive with his DNA.

At the time of his death, his family told People: "He was well-loved by his family, and he had a lot of love to give."

The DJ worked under several pseudonyms, such as Reel 2 Reel, which is the name under which "I Like to Move It" was released. Other names he's used include Ministers de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW and Smooth Touch.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.