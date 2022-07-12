Emmys 2022: 'Succession' leads with 25 nominations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning.

Television Academy President Frank Scherma began the nomination presentation by saying this year a record number of shows were submitted.

"Succession" topped the list with a total of 25 nominations. However, the HBO drama series is up against Netflix's "Squid Game" for best drama series. "Squid Game" marks the first non-English series nominated for the category.

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC.

Here is the list of nominees:

The nominees for best drama series are: "Better Call Saul"; "Euphoria"; "Ozark"; "Severance"; "Squid Game"; "Stranger Things"; "Succession"; "Yellowjackets."

The nominees for best comedy series are: "Abbott Elementary"; "Barry"; "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; "Hacks"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Ted Lasso" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

The nominees for best comedy series actress are: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"; Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Jean Smart, "Hacks."

The nominees for actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Nicholas Holt, "The Great"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building."

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Brian Cox, "Succession"; Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Adam Scott, "Severance" and Jeremy Strong, "Succession."

The best drama series actress nominees are: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" and Zendaya, "Euphoria."

The limited series nominees are: "Dopesick"; "The Dropout"; "Inventing Anna"; "The White Lotus"; "Pam & Tommy."

The nominees for variety talk series are: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

