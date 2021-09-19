Elizabeth Olsen hits Emmys red carpet in dress designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is keeping it in the family.

The "Wandavision" actress, 32, stunned on the 2021 Emmys red carpet with a little help from famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who designed her elegant white gown for Sunday night’s event.

Olsen paired the caped style from The Row with stunning Chopard diamond earrings and a short, curled bob; her husband, Robbie Arnett, whom she married earlier this year, matched in a white suit.

The star is nominated for the first time, up for the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in the Disney+ Marvel show.

Marvel nabbed a whopping 23 nominations at this year’s Emmys, marking the company’s first foray into short-form series.

Paul Bettany, who plays Olsen’s husband in "Wandavision," is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and the show itself could take home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Kathryn Hahn’s role as Agatha Harkness could also win her her first Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.