Emmys 2021: LIVE UPDATES
The 2021 Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Lorne Michaels paid tribute to Norm McDonald during the acceptance speech.
"One of the best we've ever had," he said.
John Oliver accepted the award for best variety talk series. The comedian claimed he actually thought Conan O'Brien would take home the award.
"I was kind of rooting for Conan," he said.
He also paid tribute to the late Norm McDonald.
"No one was funnier than Norm McDonald in late night comedy," Oliver said.
The team joked that only the "hottest writers" were sent to accept the award as the entire team couldn't attend.
Tobas Menzies of "The Crown" landed the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. Presenter Kerry Washington accepted the award on his behalf as he was not in attendance.
"Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being," Washington said while presenting the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. "Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this."
"We love you," she added.
Gillian Anderson was named best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Crown."
"The Crown" takes home another award after Jessica Hobbs' work was named best directing of a drama series.
"The Crown" grabbed its first award of the night as Peter Morgan took home the award for outstanding writing for a drama series.
The host appeared as Rob Gronkowski in a video where Tom Brady tossed him the trophy.
Julianne Nicholson brought home the first award for the "Mare of Eastown" cast. The actress got political in her acceptance speech by bringing up the women in Kabul, Afghanistan and Texas.
The actor's role in "Mare of Eastown" Peters thanked his family and the cast of the show, specifically shouting out Kate Winslet.
"Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet," he said.
"We're not leaving till we find a new host for 'Jeopardy!,'" the host joked before moving on to talk about the attendees being vaccinated.
"I got vaxxed," he said, before adding, "I didn't have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend."
"Ted Lasso" took home another win as Brett Goldstein landed the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Waddingham took home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Ted Lasso."
Seth Rogen joked that he wouldn't have attended the Emmy awards if he had known they weren't going to be outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"They said this was outdoors – what are we doing? They lied to us. We’re in a medically-sealed tent right now. Why is there a roof?"
The pair had the star-studded crowd – including Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Billy Porter and more – on their feet singing.
Rita Wilson rapped along as well.
