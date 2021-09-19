Expand / Collapse search
Published
Emmys 2021: LIVE UPDATES

The 2021 Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Covered by: Lauryn Overhultz

22Posts
'Saturday Night Live' wins Emmy for best variety sketch series

Lorne Michaels paid tribute to Norm McDonald during the acceptance speech.

"One of the best we've ever had," he said.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' lands award for best variety talk series

John Oliver accepted the award for best variety talk series. The comedian claimed he actually thought Conan O'Brien would take home the award.

"I was kind of rooting for Conan," he said.

He also paid tribute to the late Norm McDonald.

"No one was funnier than Norm McDonald in late night comedy," Oliver said.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' wins writing for a variety series Emmy

The team joked that only the "hottest writers" were sent to accept the award as the entire team couldn't attend.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Best supporting actor in a drama series goes to Tobias Menzies

Tobas Menzies of "The Crown" landed the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. Presenter Kerry Washington accepted the award on his behalf as he was not in attendance.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Presenter Kerry Washington honors Michael K. Williams

"Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being," Washington said while presenting the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. "Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this."

"We love you," she added.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Gillian Anderson named best supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson was named best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Crown."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Jessica Hobbs grabs award for outstanding directing of a drama series

"The Crown" takes home another award after Jessica Hobbs' work was named best directing of a drama series.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Peter Morgan wins award for outstanding writing for a drama series

"The Crown" grabbed its first award of the night as Peter Morgan took home the award for outstanding writing for a drama series.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Cedric the Entertainer recreates infamous moment Tom Brady threw Super Bowl trophy to Gronkowski

The host appeared as Rob Gronkowski in a video where Tom Brady tossed him the trophy.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Julianne Nicholson named best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie

Julianne Nicholson brought home the first award for the "Mare of Eastown" cast. The actress got political in her acceptance speech by bringing up the women in Kabul, Afghanistan and Texas.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Evan Peters lands best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie

The actor's role in "Mare of Eastown" Peters thanked his family and the cast of the show, specifically shouting out Kate Winslet.

"Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet," he said.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Cedric the Entertainer talks 'Jeopardy!', Nicki Minaj and more in opening monologue

"We're not leaving till we find a new host for 'Jeopardy!,'" the host joked before moving on to talk about the attendees being vaccinated.

"I got vaxxed," he said, before adding, "I didn't have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Brett Goldstein takes home award for best supporting actor in a comedy series

"Ted Lasso" took home another win as Brett Goldstein landed the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Hannah Waddingham takes home first award of the night

Hannah Waddingham

Waddingham took home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Ted Lasso."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Presenter Seth Rogen jokes he wouldn’t have attended if he knew the Emmys weren't outside

Seth Rogen joked that he wouldn't have attended the Emmy awards if he had known they weren't going to be outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They said this was outdoors – what are we doing? They lied to us. We’re in a medically-sealed tent right now. Why is there a roof?"

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Cedric the Entertainer and LL Cool J kick off Emmy Awards with a song tribute to Biz Markie

The pair had the star-studded crowd – including Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Billy Porter and more – on their feet singing.

Rita Wilson rapped along as well.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Live Coverage begins here