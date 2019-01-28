Emma Stone debuts 'SNL' writer boyfriend Dave McCary at SAG Awards

Going public!

After more than a year of quietly dating, Emma Stone and "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave McCary attended their first official event together at Sunday’s 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The cute couple even posed for photos together with Stone’s "Aloha" co-star, Bradley Cooper, at the annual event.

The 30-year-old "Favourite star" and nominee sported a custom embroidered Louis Vuitton blouse with black pants and sandals. McCary, 33, looked dapper in a black tuxedo while seated next to his date.

The couple certainly wasn’t hiding at Sunday’s show, as McCary wrapped his arm around Stone in photos.

ET first learned the pair was dating in October 2017, and at the time a source told ET that couple had first met in December 2016 when Stone appeared in an "SNL" sketch that McCary directed.

Earlier this month, they made a rare public appearance, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game.