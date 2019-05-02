Emily Ratajkowski shows off bare backside in 'business casual' look

Model Emily Ratajkowski is turning heads with her incredibly loose definition of business casual.

The 27-year-old model posted a pair of photos to Twitter Wednesday calling her look “business casual.”

She sports a black crop top, denim jacket, black baseball cap and a pair of Levi jeans with a rip that shows off part of her bare backside. While the rip may seem like a lucky accident, Page Six reports that Re/Done actually sells a very similar pair of jeans with a seam at either end of the tear to prevent it from showing too much. However, they retail at $298.

It didn’t take long for perplexed fans to comment on the bold, decidedly casual, business look.

“That's just cheeky,” one user quipped.

“Where is « business » in this picture?!” another user asked.

“This is far from casual... Rare beauty,” wrote another.

“All that modeling money, and you can’t afford a new pair of Levis,” someone else noted.

While her business casual look is certainly an eye-catcher, the model is no stranger to turning heads with racy outfits. She recently donned black bedazzled bunny ears, white lingerie, pale pink knee-highs and a black corset to celebrate Easter. Prior to that, the lingerie and swimsuit designer paid homage to Dolly Parton with a series of sultry shots of herself wearing a silver jacket over a shimmering sequin bra, knee-high snakeskin boots, large blonde curls and a black cowgirl hat.

