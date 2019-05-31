Model at 70! Judith Light dons bodysuits for Emily Ratajkowski's clothing line

Judith Light is runway-ready.

The actress stars in a campaign for the new bodysuit collection from Emily Ratajkowski‘s clothing line, Inamorata.

According to a press release announcing the launch, the photo shoot “Stem[s] from the idea that you can spend your entire life in a bodysuit, the campaign is designed to show how this timeless piece is a wardrobe staple at every age,” with models ranging from a 2-year-old child to 70-year-old Light.

Models Ebonee Davis, Halimotu Shokunbi and Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, acupuncturist Walda Laurenceau and Our Lady J, a writer and producer of “Transparent” and “Pose,” also star in the campaign.

Each woman in the shoot chose a bodysuit or romper from the new line, which retail from $48 to $72 and are available exclusively on the Inamorata website, and styled it their own way.

“The bodysuit is one of the singularly most important garments to have in one’s wardrobe,” Light told Refinery29. “It is timeless, it is ageless: the bodysuit conforms to anyone’s body type and looks beautiful. It is, hands down, the most versatile piece of clothing that I own and I wouldn’t want to be without it in my wardrobe.”

Inamorata was originally launched by Ratajkowski in 2017 as just a swimwear collection and has since expanded to include lingerie and bodysuits.

The story originally appeared in the New York Post.