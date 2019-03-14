Emily Ratajkowski defends steamy bikini picture after 'crazy' body-shamers throw shade

Emily Ratajkowski and her close pal Caitlin King gave fans a close-up view of their "beach buns" while laying out in the sun to promote the model's swimwear line Inamorata on Monday.

The steamy photo received nearly 860,000 Instagram likes and praise from fans — including plus-size model Ashley Graham — for the artsy picture that gives an aerial view. But some of Ratajkowski's 22.1 million followers weren't as thrilled by the black and white snap as others.

Some questioned why Ratajkowski posed in that angle with her friend, pointing out King's body type.

"Being fat is not beautiful nor healthy: let's not be hypocrite please," one troll replied to the now-viral image.

“Why would she subject her friend to this humiliation and online bullying by posting this?” another asked.

"Those are not curves. She is obese. Be real man," a second echoed.

"One's a beautiful pastry and the other look like someone added to much flour," one Instagram user commented.

Ratajkowski eventually became fed-up with the negativity and crude comments about her friend.

"Different bodies are beautiful and I hope y'all learn that soon." — Emily Ratajkowski

She re-uploaded the photo in an Instagram Story to publicly shame all of the haters.

"I love my girl's body and her and I both think she looks great here and that this is a very cute pic of us getting severe sunburns," Ratajkowski wrote.

"I'm proud she wears my suits," she continued. "Different bodies are beautiful and I hope y'all learn that soon."

In the comments section, Ratajkowski reportedly added, "All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.'"

In response, Ratajkowski's fans were quick to flood the Instagram picture with body-positive comments — praising the 27-year-old and King for posing for the "beautiful" picture. At least one fan compared the posting of the photo to a "social experiment" and acknowledged everyone was "failing so badly."

"I’m so glad to see a real body in one of your suits," one fan replied.

"Two absolutely stunning women !! Keep sunning those buns!!" another exclaimed.

"Love her!! The epitome of beautiful women supporting other beautiful women!" a third added.

King said she agreed with Ratajkowski and promoted self-love.

“If I love myself and love [Ratajkowski’s] suits and love myself in the suits that’s all that matters,” King told Yahoo! Lifestyle.