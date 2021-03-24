Emily Ratajkowski posts photo of newborn on Instagram: ‘Beautiful boy’

Emily Ratajkowski is loving motherhood.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn while she sweetly gazed down at her little one.

"Beautiful boy," read the caption.

The comments section of the post was flooded with supportive emojis, including a plethora of red hearts from fellow models Lily Aldridge, Chantel Jeffries and Irina Shayk.

"hi sweetie pie!" gushed Ashley Graham, while another person commented: "Beautiful mom beautiful baby."

However, fans had plenty to say as well, mostly regarding Ratajkowski's caption and her comments on gender last year.

When she announced her pregnancy via Vogue in 2020, the star said she told her friends that she "won’t know the [baby's] gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then."

"Correct me if im wrong but wasn't your baby gender neutral?" one fan commented on the photo, in reference to Ratajkowski's use of the word "boy."

"Did you just misgender your baby?" asked another.

A third added: "I thought your child has no gender lol."

"I thought you weren't supposed to know whether it's a boy or a girl until its 18???" wrote yet another.

"I love you Emily, but thought you weren't going to ascribe a gender to your baby until they could make the choice themselves?" asked another.

While others defended Ratajkowski, noting that the "comments about the gender are too much." "She can do whatever she wants to! It's her baby," one person stated.

In her Vogue piece, the model expanded on her sentiments, explaining that gender is "more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with" and that they are focusing on "who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly."

"I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be," she said at the time. "As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real."

The 29-year-old model welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this month with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. At the time, she revealed on Instagram that the happy couple named their newborn Sylvester Apollo Bear.