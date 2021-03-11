Emily Ratajkowski welcomes first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is officially a mom!

The 29-year-old model and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their first child named Sylvester Apollo Bear, she revealed on Instagram.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she captioned a photo showing her cradling her little one.

Ratajkowski did not reveal the gender of her child, which is in line with previous comments she made during her pregnancy.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote in an essay for Vogue magazine in October. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly." Ratajkowski continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in February 2018. The bikini designer announced the news on Instagram that they had tied the knot after only a few months of dating.

They said their 'I dos' in a New York City courthouse wedding.