Emily Ratajkowski, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard expecting 1st child with

Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant!

The 29-year-old model and activist announced she's expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on social media Monday afternoon.

Ratajkowski had a little help from Vogue magazine. She's featured as the digital cover star and can be seen rubbing her belly as she looks at the camera.

She also made it clear in her essay for the magazine that she doesn't want to know the baby's gender.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ACCUSES PHOTOGRAPHER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN 2012

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

But she thinks there is so much more to her child's identity.

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly." Ratajkowski wrote. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

She understands there needs to be a balance in how she wants to raise her child, and other people's curiosity.

"I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible," she wrote. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real."

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DEBUTS NEW BLONDE HAIR

The essay was accompanied by a video directed by friend Lena Dunham.

"It was important to me that it feel very unfiltered and authentically present," Dunham told Vogue. “She’s always been unafraid and she’s also a totally original thinker—in both creativity and business.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in February 2018. The bikini designer announced the news on Instagram that they had tied the knot after only a few months of dating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They said their 'I dos' in a New York City courthouse wedding.