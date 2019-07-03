Emily Ratajkowski shows off body in skimpy orange bikini

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram this week with a stunning photo of herself in a burnt-orange bikini.

The supermodel — who hasn’t been shy about posting photos from her European trip, per the Inquisitr — leans against a red car in the image. Her hand lightly touches her face. The 28-year-old dons a red headband and a crossbody bag.

“No pasa nada,” she captioned the snap, which had more than 980,000 likes as of Wednesday.

The photo was quick to garner comments from other celebrities.

“Oh come on,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote.

“Omg,” said Khloe Kardashian.

“Gahhh that bodyyyyyy,” commented actress Vanessa Hudgens.

The “Gone Girl” actress recently spoke to People Now and revealed her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Instagram skills are … lacking.

Aside from sharing her No. 1 travel tip (spoiler: drinking a lot of water) and talking about the couple’s new puppy, Columbo, Ratajkowski also discussed her popular Instagram account (the duel model/actress boasts more than 20 million followers on the photo-sharing platform).

At the time, Ratajkowski said Bear-McClard “sometimes” takes photos for her account but noted he’s not a so-called “Instagram husband.”

“He’s a good photographer but not [a good] Instagram photographer,” she added. “His pictures are too cute for Instagram — they’re like me being a dork, in a robe.”