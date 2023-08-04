Emily Blunt teases Tom Cruise: 'How many "Mission: Impossibles" does he need?'

Emily Blunt is not passing at an opportunity to tease Tom Cruise.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the "Oppenheimer" actress revealed that she would love to star in an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel if Cruise could ever find the time.

Blunt shared that she has read a script for a potential "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel.

"There was one that [director] Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me," she said. "I mean, I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how. And how many ‘Mission: Impossibles’ does he [Cruise] need?" the actress teased.

Blunt joked that Cruise needs to "come back to the side where you can be… like, wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible."

In 2014, Blunt and Cruise starred in Liman's "Edge of Tomorrow," which featured Cruise reliving the same day over and over while fighting aliens.

Blunt emphasized that she is "so ready" for a sequel, while clarifying that she is "not the impediment, I promise."

Cruise's latest film, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," was released last month. The second installment is expected to be released in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Blunt previously shared that she's taking a brief break from acting.

The actress revealed on the "Table for Two" podcast last month that she plans to take a step back from her career to focus on her daughters — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.

"It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know?" she said. "But this year, I’m not working."

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little," she said.

Blunt shares her two daughters with husband and fellow actor John Krasinski.

"And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," she added.

Blunt explained that the projects she has worked on over the past year were "intense" and "time-consuming." She noted her work schedule also took a toll on her children.

"The ones that are time-consuming, I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance," Blunt said.

"Oppenheimer" debuted in theaters last month.