Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise
Published

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise's vulgar advice helped her through tears on 'Edge of Tomorrow' set

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starred in sci-fi film 'Edge of Tomorrow' in 2014

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jay Ellis tells Fox New Digital if a sequel is coming, and reveals that Tom Cruise reminded the cast ‘daily’ they were ‘making something special.’

Tom Cruise played more than an action hero while on set with Emily Blunt for their 2014 suspense film, "Edge of Tomorrow."

Blunt, 39, recalled some of her personal difficulties working with Cruise on the movie while chatting on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. 

Known for more roles in the rom-com genre, Blunt was branching out into a different realm of filmmaking with the sci-fi flick about an alien invasion and time-hopping.

"It was my first foray into action and as Tom said, rather unreassuringly when we started it, he goes, ‘This is the deep end of action for me.’ And I was like, if you're saying that, then we are in trouble," she remembered of being on set with Cruise.

SIGOURNEY WEAVER TRAINED LIKE A NAVY SEAL TO HOLD BREATH UNDER WATER FOR 6.5 MINUTES IN NEW ‘AVATAR’ FILM

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise starred together in the "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014.

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise starred together in the "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014. (Jim Spellman)

"We had to wear these really enormous robotic suits, which I think it would have been great if they could have CGI'ed them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way," she said. 

"When you hear the word tactile you're like that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits." 

TOM CRUISE TEASED FOR ‘RUINING’ TV SHOW ‘CALL THE MIDWIFE’ FOR OPERATING HIS HELICOPTER

Emily admitted her wardrobe for the movie was "like 85 pounds. It was so heavy that the first time I put it on, I just started to cry in front of Tom."

Emily Blunt revealed Tom Cruise gave her a few words of advice while filming "Edge of Tomorrow."

Emily Blunt revealed Tom Cruise gave her a few words of advice while filming "Edge of Tomorrow." (Wil Corpus)

She remembered Cruise standing there looking at her in her metal costume, not knowing what to do.

"He just stared at me and was like ‘I know, I know,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not sure how im going to get through this shoot,' and I started to cry," she said. "I was like, I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He literally goes, he stared at me for a long time not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p---y, OK?’"

Emily Blunt panicked on "Edge of Tomorrow" set, but Tom Cruise talked her down from fear.

Emily Blunt panicked on "Edge of Tomorrow" set, but Tom Cruise talked her down from fear. (Thomas Samson/AFP)

Blunt added, "And I did laugh, and then we got through it."

There were no harsh feelings toward the "Top Gun" star, as Emily readily admitted, "He is so brilliant in it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending