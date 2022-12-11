Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise's vulgar advice helped her through tears on 'Edge of Tomorrow' set

Tom Cruise played more than an action hero while on set with Emily Blunt for their 2014 suspense film, "Edge of Tomorrow."

Blunt, 39, recalled some of her personal difficulties working with Cruise on the movie while chatting on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Known for more roles in the rom-com genre, Blunt was branching out into a different realm of filmmaking with the sci-fi flick about an alien invasion and time-hopping.

"It was my first foray into action and as Tom said, rather unreassuringly when we started it, he goes, ‘This is the deep end of action for me.’ And I was like, if you're saying that, then we are in trouble," she remembered of being on set with Cruise.

"We had to wear these really enormous robotic suits, which I think it would have been great if they could have CGI'ed them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way," she said.

"When you hear the word tactile you're like that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits."

Emily admitted her wardrobe for the movie was "like 85 pounds. It was so heavy that the first time I put it on, I just started to cry in front of Tom."

She remembered Cruise standing there looking at her in her metal costume, not knowing what to do.

"He just stared at me and was like ‘I know, I know,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not sure how im going to get through this shoot,' and I started to cry," she said. "I was like, I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot."

"He literally goes, he stared at me for a long time not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p---y, OK?’"

Blunt added, "And I did laugh, and then we got through it."

There were no harsh feelings toward the "Top Gun" star, as Emily readily admitted, "He is so brilliant in it."