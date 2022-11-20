Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tom Cruise teased for 'ruining' TV show 'Call the Midwife' for operating his helicopter

Cruise was said to have flown too close to the set, causing noise

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jay Ellis tells Fox New Digital if a sequel is coming, and reveals that Tom Cruise reminded the cast ‘daily’ they were ‘making something special.’

Tom Cruise and his helicopter are wreaking havoc on one British television show.

The "Top Gun" actor has allegedly been flying his helicopter over the set of BBC's "Call the Midwife."

Actress Jenny Agutter joked to the Mirror that the commotion was affecting production.

"Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting," she said.

Tom Cruise is allegedly flying his helicopter over the set of "Call the Midwife."

Tom Cruise is allegedly flying his helicopter over the set of "Call the Midwife." (Mark Thompson)

'TOP GUN' STUDIO BORROWED FIGHTER JETS FOR $11K AN HOUR BUT TOM CRUISE WAS NOT ALLOWED TO TOUCH CONTROLS

The series, which has been airing since 2012, films in the county of Surrey in England. 

Cruise, who has had his pilots license since 1994, often flies in the area.

Tom Cruise not only flies helicopters in his movies, but also has his own commercial pilots license.

Tom Cruise not only flies helicopters in his movies, but also has his own commercial pilots license. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Agutter stars as Sister Julienne in the drama series. Asked if she would ever bring up the issue with Cruise, Agutter marveled, "Imagine. ‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

Jenny Agutter has been on the British drama series "Call the Midwife" since 2012.

Jenny Agutter has been on the British drama series "Call the Midwife" since 2012. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruise, known for being his own stuntman in several of his projects, did not actually fly an F-18 aircraft in "Top Gun." The Navy did not permit the actor to operate the machinery, although it can be seen in the movie.

"He flies a P-51 in the movie and he flies helicopters. He can do just about anything in an airplane," producer of "Top Gun: Maverick" Jerry Bruckheimer told Empire Magazine.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending