Tom Cruise teased for 'ruining' TV show 'Call the Midwife' for operating his helicopter

Tom Cruise and his helicopter are wreaking havoc on one British television show.

The "Top Gun" actor has allegedly been flying his helicopter over the set of BBC's "Call the Midwife."

Actress Jenny Agutter joked to the Mirror that the commotion was affecting production.

"Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting," she said.

The series, which has been airing since 2012, films in the county of Surrey in England.

Cruise, who has had his pilots license since 1994, often flies in the area.

Agutter stars as Sister Julienne in the drama series. Asked if she would ever bring up the issue with Cruise, Agutter marveled, "Imagine. ‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

Cruise, known for being his own stuntman in several of his projects, did not actually fly an F-18 aircraft in "Top Gun." The Navy did not permit the actor to operate the machinery, although it can be seen in the movie.

"He flies a P-51 in the movie and he flies helicopters. He can do just about anything in an airplane," producer of "Top Gun: Maverick" Jerry Bruckheimer told Empire Magazine.