Elton John to put on White House concert

Elton John is set to perform at the White House on Friday.

The concert will take place on the South Lawn. The event is called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The South Lawn performance is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel. According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

JAMES TAYLOR SINGS ‘FIRE AND RAIN’ TO KICK OFF WHITE HOUSE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT CELEBRATION

Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week's event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, sang "Fire and Rain" in front of the White House on the afternoon of Sept. 13. Taylor was seated in a navy-blue blazer and a gray hat as he strummed his guitar in front of the cameras and audience.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that Taylor offered gratuitous services, meaning he donated his time and waived any performance fee.

Taylor has shared his opinion on politics in the past, once saying that Barack Obama was the greatest president of all time.

"I've been watching politics since (Dwight) Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and Obama is my favorite, favorite president," Taylor said in an interview in 2016. "I am just thankful for every day that he's in office. I am so proud that he represents my country and I think he represents me – I think he represents the America that I know."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and The Associated Press contributed to this report.