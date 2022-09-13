Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

James Taylor sings 'Fire and Rain' to kick off White House Inflation Reduction Act celebration

James Taylor was awarded the National Medal of Arts by former President Barack Obama in 2010

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Taylor is kicking off the White House’s Inflation Reduction Act celebration.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, sang "Fire and Rain" in front of the White House on Tuesday afternoon. Taylor was seated in a navy-blue blazer and a gray hat as he strummed his guitar in front of the cameras and audience.

Taylor has shared his opinion on politics in the past. Under former President Barack Obama’s terms, the musician shared that he believed Obama was the greatest president of all time.

James Taylor performs during an event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House.

James Taylor performs during an event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (Photo by Mandel Ngan)

"I've been watching politics since (Dwight) Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and Obama is my favorite, favorite president," Taylor said in an interview in 2016. "I am just thankful for every day that he's in office. I am so proud that he represents my country and I think he represents me — I think he represents the America that I know."

ANALYSIS SUGGESTS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL REDUCE ANNUAL INFLATION BY ONLY 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS

The pop icon performed "America the Beautiful" at Obama's second inauguration in 2013 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the former leader in 2015.

Obama isn't the only politician Taylor has supported. The singer said he was in support of Hillary Clinton during her run for office in 2016. 

Former President Barack Obama presents James Taylor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2015 Presidential Medal Of Freedom ceremony.

Former President Barack Obama presents James Taylor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2015 Presidential Medal Of Freedom ceremony. (Photo by Kris Connor)

"And aside from the fact that she's a woman running, she's the right person. ... The whole point — black or white, male or female, gay or straight, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, atheist — it doesn't matter what these other connections are," he said. "Our country needs to come together and the question is, 'Is this public servant someone who will bring us together?' And I think she is."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, saying "the American people won, and the special interests lost" with the new legislation.

"With this law, the American people won, and the special interests lost," Biden said at the time. "This administration began amid a dark time in America … a once-in-a-century pandemic, devastating joblessness, clear and present threats to democracy and the rule of law, doubts about America's future itself — and yet we've not wavered, we've not flinched, and we've not given in."

President Joe Biden (R) gives Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House. 

President Joe Biden (R) gives Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Biden said, instead, the law will "deliver results for the American people."

"We didn't tear down. We built up. We didn't look back. We look forward," Biden said. "And today, today, offers further proof that the soul of America is vibrant. The future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real. And just beginning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill, which was passed by the Senate in early August and by the House of Representatives shortly after, costs an estimated $437 billion, with $369 billion going toward investments in "Energy Security and Climate Change," according to a summary by Senate Democrats.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending