Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Elton John thanks Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching band for halftime show tribute

The bands played some of John's biggest hits like 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' and 'Tiny Dancer' during Saturday's football halftime show

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Elton John to host ‘FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ to benefit coronavirus charities Video

Elton John to host ‘FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ to benefit coronavirus charities

President at First Responders Children's Foundation, Jillian Crane, discusses how the benefit special will pay tribute to health care workers on the front lines working to treat COVID-19 patients.

Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching bands took the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for an Elton John themed halftime show. 

The two bands played tribute to the rocket man during their halftime performance during Saturday's football game where they played seven of John's most popular hits. 

The bands played "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer" and "I'm Still Standing."

Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching bands played an Elton John themed halftime show where they played some of the singers biggest hits like "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "I'm Still Standing."

Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching bands played an Elton John themed halftime show where they played some of the singers biggest hits like "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "I'm Still Standing." (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ELTON JOHN UNLEASHES SAVAGE TROLL DURING CONCERT AFTER BRAVES SWEEP METS

John took to social media to thank the bands for their tribute. 

"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!" the singer wrote. 

Elton John took to social media to thank the bands for their tribute performance. 

Elton John took to social media to thank the bands for their tribute performance.  (Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequin)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

This performance also marked the first time in almost 30 years that the Ohio State University band played a combined halftime show with another school. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending