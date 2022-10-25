Elton John thanks Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching band for halftime show tribute

Ohio State University and University of Iowa's marching bands took the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for an Elton John themed halftime show.

The two bands played tribute to the rocket man during their halftime performance during Saturday's football game where they played seven of John's most popular hits.

The bands played "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer" and "I'm Still Standing."

John took to social media to thank the bands for their tribute.

"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!" the singer wrote.

This performance also marked the first time in almost 30 years that the Ohio State University band played a combined halftime show with another school.