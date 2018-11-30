Elton John reschedules canceled farewell tour dates

Elton John fans were disappointed on Tuesday night when the singer abruptly canceled a show after it was scheduled to begin.

Earlier this week, the 71-year-old musician canceled an Orlando, Florida, show nearly half an hour after it was scheduled to begin. That same night, John announced that his upcoming concert in Tampa, Florida, was going to have to be rescheduled as well. On Friday, the "Rocket Man" singer announced the new dates for the Florida cities.

The new shows, where original tickets will be honored, will be pushed to 2019, with John stopping off in Orlando on Mar. 18 and Tampa on Nov. 4.

"The #EltonFarewellTour Florida concerts have now been rescheduled," John tweeted alongside a pic of his tour bus. "Tickets for the original shows will be [honored] at these new dates. @AmwayCenter, Orlando ✨ March 18 2019 @AmalieArena, Tampa ✨ Nov. 4, 2019."

The cancellation of Tuesday's Orlando performance was announced by the venue, Amway Center, nearly half an hour after the sold-out show was slated to start.

"We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight," the venue tweeted. "The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold on to your tickets."

Also on Tuesday evening, John's scheduled concert for Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa was canceled.

"Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined," the venue's Twitter announced. "All tix for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date. If a guest cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase."

On Wednesday morning, John released a statement about the cancellations, sincerely apologizing for the late notice and disappointment.

"We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight. Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show," the Twitter statement read. "Elton had traveled to the venue but after further consultation with doctors before he took the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that unfortunately he still wasn't well enough to perform."

The statement continued, "Elton and his band play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up and both will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

Following the cancellations, fans took to social media, some to express their frustration, others their understanding, with the music legend.

John is still slated to play two sold-out nights in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday. He is also set to perform seven more sold-out shows before the end of the year in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. No announcements about the year's remaining concerts have been made.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer's farewell tour is scheduled to run through 2020.