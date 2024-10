Elton John has never been one to shy away from the truth.

On Tuesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a health update while delivering a heartwarming speech at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late."

"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," Elton shared, per People magazine "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here."

"I can't thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me. I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world," he added, referencing his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

With years of touring under his belt, the "Rocket Man" crooner said he found "complete happiness" when he met his partner and started their family together and explained why he had decided to take a step back from entertaining after playing his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date in 2023.

"I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children," he shared. "And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."

"As you know, I decided to stop touring, because I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded," he continued, according to the outlet. "I've been there and I've done it."

However, noted John, music will always be apart of him.

"I've still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life," he stated. "But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia, and I'm so thrilled."

"Even when I was in my darkest times, I still played music, I still recorded music, so I have to say thank you to music for being the most incredible inspiration to me throughout my whole life," he concluded.

Last month, the "Tiny Dancer" singer posted a message on Instagram, sharing that he had contracted a "severe eye infection" over the summer and is facing a long road to recovery.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he shared on social media. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

He went on to thank his "excellent team" of medical staff, as well as his family, for taking care of him "over the last several weeks."

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he added, before signing off "with love and gratitude, Elton John."

In the documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, the singer discusses the concerns his two sons have about his "mortality."

"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," he expressed in the documentary. "Not so much David, but me."

"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know. So that's why I want to use the best time – the best of my time – while I'm around," he adds. "Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

The documentary follows John as he prepares for his final concert in North America during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in November 2022, as he reflects on his decades-spanning career and all the highs and lows he experienced along the way.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.