Elton John delivers final performance on his farewell tour: 'It's been my lifeblood'

After five years and 330 shows, Elton John is bidding farewell to touring.

The singer wrapped his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

According to the BBC, during the show, the Grammy award-winning music icon told the audience, "It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent."

The tour kicked off in 2018 and was delayed for nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and finally resumed in 2022.

BRITNEY SPEARS RELEASING FIRST SONG IN SIX YEARS WITH ELTON JOHN: 'IT’S A BIG DEAL TO ME!'

On his Instagram, the "Your Song" singer shared a video looking back at some of the highlights from the tour, and wrote in the caption, "What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

In the video, it was noted that over 6,250,000 people attended the shows, and the clip shared photos of people in costume, including one of the two marriage proposals that took place.

The BBC reported during the final concert, John began the performance with "Benny and the Jets," and included many of his other hits, such as "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," and "Candle in the Wind."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

John confirmed during the show that he would "never be touring again", and said, "I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I've earned it."

The outlet also shared that a video message from Coldplay’s Chris Martin played during the show, telling John and the crowd, "From all the bands and artists you've helped and inspired, we love you so much. We are so grateful for everything you've done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you've been kind to anybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour is one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever, reaching $900 million in ticket sales according to Billboard.