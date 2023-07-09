Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Elton John delivers final performance on his farewell tour: 'It's been my lifeblood'

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer has been on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour since 2018

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
After five years and 330 shows, Elton John is bidding farewell to touring.

The singer wrapped his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

According to the BBC, during the show, the Grammy award-winning music icon told the audience, "It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent."

The tour kicked off in 2018 and was delayed for nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and finally resumed in 2022.

Elton John stands on stage in gold suit jacket with arms out.

Sir Elton John performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Glasontbury was one of the final stops on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. (Harry Durrant)

On his Instagram, the "Your Song" singer shared a video looking back at some of the highlights from the tour, and wrote in the caption, "What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night."

In the video, it was noted that over 6,250,000 people attended the shows, and the clip shared photos of people in costume, including one of the two marriage proposals that took place.

The BBC reported during the final concert, John began the performance with "Benny and the Jets," and included many of his other hits, such as "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," and "Candle in the Wind."

John confirmed during the show that he would "never be touring again", and said, "I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I've earned it."

Elton John plays at a piano

Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at The O2 Arena on April 02, 2023, in London, England. The music icon said he would "never be touring again" during his final concert on July 8. (Simone Joyner)

The outlet also shared that a video message from Coldplay’s Chris Martin played during the show, telling John and the crowd, "From all the bands and artists you've helped and inspired, we love you so much. We are so grateful for everything you've done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you've been kind to anybody." 

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour is one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever, reaching $900 million in ticket sales according to Billboard.

