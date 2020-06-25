Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, seeking injunction against singer

Elton John’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is planning on seeing the “Sacrifice” singer in court after filing a lawsuit against him in the United Kingdom.

Blauel, 67, is seeking a legal injunction against John, her lawyer confirmed to The Guardian on Thursday, although the reason for the court filing is unknown.

Often used in matters related to privacy concerns or to stifle certain materials from being published, a lawyer for Blauel -- who’s a sound engineer -- told the British outlet that she hoped to have the matter resolved “amicably.”

Little was known about Blauel’s marriage to the “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” performer, but the public had a vested interest in the romance after the release of 2019 Golden Globe-winning biopic on John’s life, “Rocketman.”

The former couple met in 1983 in London as the now-73-year-old John was cutting his “Too Low for Zero” album. Blauel would join on as a member of John’s entourage less than a year later for an Australia tour.

John and Blauel tied the knot a short time later on Valentine’s Day in 1984, but they would dissolve their marriage four years later -- and John would publicly come out as gay the same year.

John later opened up about his decision to get married in a 2008 interview with The Australian.

“A drug addict thinks like this: ‘I’ve had enough boyfriends, and that’s not made me happy, so I’ll have a wife -- that will change everything,” John said of his alcohol and drug addiction that led to the choice. “And I loved Renate. She’s a great girl. I really, really loved her. But, you know … it is one of the things I regret most in my life, hurting her.”

Six years after giving the interview, John married his longtime partner David Furnish and the pair have since welcomed two sons: Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7.

The music composer wrote in his 2019 memoir “Me” that he extended an invitation to Blauel to visit after he became a parent for the first time, but she declined the gesture, according to John.

“I didn’t push the issue,” he wrote. “I have to respect how she feels.”

Reps for John did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.