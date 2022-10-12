Elon Musk, dad of 10, says ‘no other babies looming’ but may have more; addresses estrangement with daughter

Elon Musk, who is a father of 10 – nine living – said recently he may have more children in the future but said he believes there are "no other babies looming."

Musk has five living children with his first wife Justine Wilson (their first child died of sudden infant death syndrome), two children with ex-girlfriend singer Grimes and it was revealed this year he had twins with executive Shivon Zilis who works at his company Neuralink.

"I’m pretty sure there are no other babies looming," he joked to the Financial Times after the interviewer asked about potential pending pregnancies.

He said as a 51-year-old "autumn chicken" he would consider having more kids if he feels he can be a good father to them.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has said one of his biggest concerns is underpopulation and in June he joked on Twitter of his growing brood: "I mean, I’m doing my part haha."

He admitted that some friends have said he should have as many as 500 children but that would be a "bit weird." Most of his kids were conceived via in vitro fertilization.

He also opened up about his estrangement with his transgender daughter Vivian, blaming "communism" in the education system for her reportedly not wanting anything to do with him. Vivian changed her last name from Musk to her mother’s maiden name earlier this year after turning 18.

"It’s full-on communism," he said of progressive teaching "and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil."

He said his relationship with Vivian "may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can’t win them all."

After the news broke about his rift with Vivian last summer, he tweeted, "I love all my kids so much."

Twins Vivian and Griffin, both 18, are Musk’s oldest children from his first marriage along with triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16. Their first son Nevada died at 10 weeks old in 2002. He has two children X AE A-XII or X, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl or Y, who will be one in December, with Grimes. She was born via a surrogate after he and the singer ended their relationship.

Earlier this year, it was reported Musk had twins with Willis who were born in November 2021.