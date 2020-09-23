'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Season 18 premiere sees positive ratings following toxic workplace scandal

The Season 18 premiere of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" received some positive ratings on the heels of a months-long toxic workplace scandal.

DeGeneres began the Season 18 premiere of her show on Monday with an apology after claims of bullying and sexual misconduct plagued the host and her show’s reputation over the summer months. It was also the first episode to air after an investigation led to the firings of three top producers.

The episode received a 1.9 Nielsen rating among households for Season 18, which is the same number as its 2019 premiere. However, for the key syndication talk show demographic of adults aged 25 to 54, Monday's premiere scored a 0.9 rating, the show's highest rating since its 2016-17 season, according to Variety.

“Ellen” also tied “The View” with a 1.1 rating among female viewers aged 25 to 54.

DeGeneres immediately addressed the scandal as her show opened on Monday.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened,” she began.

She continued: “I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

The talk show host then addressed some of her flawed behavior by saying that she is a “work in progress.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News in August that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show after WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

The show's resident DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss was subsequently promoted to co-executive producer.

Former and current employees at the show alleged top brass fostered a toxic work environment based on bullying and fear. Sexual misconduct allegations followed news of an investigation conducted by WarnerMedia.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

In a previous statement to Fox News, Leman's attorney, Michael Plonsker, said: "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man – a popular figure and a creative force behind the 'Ellen' show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.