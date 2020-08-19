Expand / Collapse search
Ellen DeGeneres
Published

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly addresses 'no eye contact' rule: ‘It’s crazy’ and ‘just not true’

The comedian recently apologized to her staff and said she often has good and bad days

By Julius Young | Fox News
Ellen DeGeneres is crying foul on a bevy of rumors that show staff and guests aren't allowed to look her in the eye.

The daytime talk-show host held a Zoom call on Monday and addressed the onslaught of bad publicity from former staff about an alleged toxic workplace, which included a rumor that the funnywoman allegedly carried a "no eye contact" rule.

“I don’t know where it started,” DeGeneres, 62, said, according to Page Six. “Please talk to me. Look me in the eye.”

ELLEN DEGENERES’ BROTHER VANCE DEFENDS THE HOST AFTER SHE'S ‘VICIOUSLY ATTACKED’: ‘IT IS ALL BULLS--T’

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has come under fire for its alleged toxic workplace. 

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has come under fire for its alleged toxic workplace.  (NBC)

Sources told the outlet that DeGeneres called the rumor of the rule “insane” and said it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It’s crazy, just not true, I don’t know how it started,” she said on the staff call that reportedly held more than 200 members, sources claimed on Wednesday. It's "not who I am.”

ELLEN DEGENERES' SHOW HITS NEW SERIES LOW RATINGS AMID REPORTS OF TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT

A source familiar with the call told Fox News on Tuesday that DeGeneres admitted that she isn’t perfect and described herself as a "multi-layered person" who is striving to be "the best person I can be."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been a success for 17 seasons and the show recently promoted their resident DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss to co-executive producer, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News confirmed on Tuesday.

Ellen DeGeneres announced to her staff on Monday that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has been named co-executive producer of her talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres announced to her staff on Monday that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has been named co-executive producer of her talk show. (Getty)

'ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW' UNDER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AFTER WORKPLACE COMPLAINTS: REPORT

Boss's promotion comes as executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "parted ways" with the show following sexual misconduct allegations made by anonymous employees.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Leman's attorney, Michael Plonsker, said: "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man – a popular figure and a creative force behind the “Ellen” show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

Reps for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

