Ellen DeGeneres receives support from celeb pals after addressing scandal on show’s season 18 return

Ellen DeGeneres' famous friends are showing their support for the host after she started season 18 of her show by addressing the accusations of a toxic work environment, which have plagued the show's reputation over the past few months.

In her opening monologue -- which first appeared on the show’s YouTube channel and was also posted to Instagram on Monday -- DeGeneres took responsibility for the scandal.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she began.

DeGeneres, 62, continued: “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

The host's pals soon commented on the Instagram post, with Demi Lovato writing: "You are the person people see on tv [sic]. You are kind, generous and caring. This video was a perfect representation of that. I love you Ellen."

Scooter Braun wrote, "Beautiful words."

Others simply posting heart emojis included actress Ellie Kemper, "The Bachelor" alum Hannah Brown and "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWOWW" Farley.

Actor Scott Foley commented with the clapping hands, heart and kissing emojis.

Still, not everyone was in support of DeGeneres' statement.

Musician Sam Bruno wrote: "Doesn't feel authentic AT ALL!!! feels like acting. she is an actor. feels scripted. and I've always really loved Ellen but something here feels inauthentic and forced."

Actress Ellen Woglom said: "Still missing the point."

"The environment wasn't just toxic, you were mean & abusive to staff. Crews in LA have talked about your horrible treatment for years," Woglom alleged before further claiming: "Not your producers, YOUR treatment."

In her monologue, DeGeneres went on to say: “This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there, my name is there, my name is on underwear. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

DeGeneres then addressed accusations that she is much different on-air than in person despite her pledge to “be kind.”

The phrase “be kind” was initially brought up by the host in 2010 to bring awareness to Tyler Clementi, who committed suicide as a teenager after he was bullied for being gay.

“There were also articles in the press and on social media that said that I am not who I appeared to be on TV, because I became known as the ‘be kind’ lady. And here's how that happened: I started saying, ‘be kind to one another’ after a young man named Tyler Clementi took his own life after being bullied for being gay,” DeGeneres said.

She added: “I thought the world needed more kindness and it was a reminder that we all needed that, and I think we need it more than ever right now.”

“Being known as the ‘be kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in. So let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the ‘be kind’ lady. Don't do it,” DeGeneres jokingly added.

She took on a more serious tone as she said, “The truth is I am that person that you see on TV. I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient -- and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress. I’m especially working on the impatience thing, and it’s not going well because it’s not happening fast enough, I will tell you that.”

DeGeneres also noted that she's "a pretty good actress" but not "that good."

"I’m a pretty good actress. But I don’t think I’m that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me," she said.

Before closing her monologue, she went on to address the many people who put on her show. "I am a boss of 270 people, 270 people who help make this show what it is, 270 people who I am so grateful for,” she said. “All I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here."

