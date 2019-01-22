Elle Macpherson, 54, reveals one secret behind keeping ‘The Body’ in bikini-ready shape

Elle Macpherson, famously known as “The Body,” said maintaining her youthful features wasn’t always easy.

The Australian supermodel recently told MindBodyGreen.com she previously suffered from digestive issues, which wreaked havoc on her sought-after figure when cameras stopped snapping away.

ELLE MACPHERSON SAYS BILLY JOEL 'OUSTED' HER FOR CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RELATIONSHIP

“I was finding myself getting easily bloated, not digesting my food, and not really getting the nutrients out of my food,” recalled the 54-year-old. “It inspired me to look deeper into nutrition and the way I was feeding my body.”

And along the way, Macpherson uncovered one secret to feeling confident about herself, all while staying in shape.

“People say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and I agree, but it’s about what time that breakfast is,” she explained. “I’ll have breakfast a little later in the day, especially if I’ve been eating later in the evening.”

According to the nutrition site, Macpherson also starts the day with hot water and lemon, then follows it with a green juice that she described as “a little crazy.”

ELLE MACPHERSON CONTINUES TO NEVER AGE

“It has garlic, ginger, turmeric, parsley, cilantro, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, half an apple, broccoli sprouts, [and] pea sprouts,” said Macpherson.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, who has graced the cover a record of five times, shared she also adds “two big spoonfuls” of Super Elixir Greens to her juice, which is described as a daily greens supplement.

During the day, Macpherson also likes to eat things like tahini, fish, eggs, vegetable pasta and “whatever vegetables I can find." To satisfy her sweet tooth, Macpherson prefers whipping up a chocolate shake made with a plant protein powder that features cacao, water and filling hemp seeds.

And the swimsuit pinup insisted water really is the secret to glowing skin. She prefers drinking hers with lemon, cayenne, turmeric and a bit of stevia to enhance its flavor. She also enjoys sipping on “rosewater-spiked sparkling water.”

“If you look after yourself, it’s reflected in your environment,” Macpherson advised. “Our responsibility to the environment is to be responsible to ourselves and to look out for ourselves. That’s where it has to start.”

Back in June 2018, Macpherson insisted on “This Morning” she hasn’t gone under the knife to stay looking forever young.

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment — it just hasn’t been my choice,” said Macpherson. “I like a natural looking face.”

Macpherson, who skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s, declared she’s proud of how her body has changed over the years, especially after becoming a mother to two sons.

“I try to do some exercise every day, but thank goodness I don’t have the same body as in my 20s,” she said. “This body has birthed two incredible boys and lived through amazing stages of fashion and fitness. There have been many changes and I’m grateful to be able to evolve over time. I’m open to change and evolving. These are tangible assets to my life.”

At the time, Macpherson shared the secret behind her confidence with getting older has been to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the help of a plant-based diet.

“When I turned 50 I realized things I did in my 20s weren’t working anymore,” she said. “I follow a plant-based alkaline diet, focusing on healthy, whole food.

“I take green powder and protein powder every day, and I drink three liters of water a day. Being Australian, the outdoors has always been super important to me. So I like to get out, hike, walk the dogs, swim laps and I do yoga in the evening. There’s been such a change not just in my body, but my wellbeing.”

In 2016, Macpherson also told UK’s Telegraph she preferred having a no-nonsense diet over anything else — including plastic surgery.

“I would worry because I know things can go wrong really easily. With some of these procedures, you might feel that you look younger, but it doesn’t look quite right.

“So I try to keep it really natural. I can’t do laser on my skin because I’ve spent so much time in the sun and it gets hyperpigmentation.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Macpherson hasn’t dabbled in certain procedures. When asked if she has tried Botox and collagen to smooth out the signs of aging, she simply said yes.

“Yeah, I’ve tried things, but most of the time they don’t work for me,” she explained. “It doesn’t work for my face — some people get things done and they look worse. I’m a bit of a scaredy-cat and I don’t want to mess with what there is. At this point, I think it’s best to leave what I have alone.”

“Having said that, I do vitamin injections, infusions and I work on my nutrition,” she added. “… I’ve learned that a good smile, good teeth, good hair, good skin, a good mood are worth a thousand injectables and Botox and facials and masks.”