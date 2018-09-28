Elle Macpherson says Billy Joel 'ousted' her for Christie Brinkley relationship

Billy Joel was the object of several supermodels’ affections back in the ‘80s.

Elle Macpherson appeared on Thursday’s "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," and was quite candid when asked by a caller about an excerpt from Billy Joel’s biography that recounted when she was competing with Christie Brinkley for Joel’s attention.

Christie Brinkley Looks as Youthful as Her Daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray While Out in NYC

In the biography, it says that Joel brought Brinkley back to his apartment for the first time only to come face-to-face with Macpherson.

"We were living together. I had the upstairs… in Central Park West,” Macpherson, 54, recalled. "We were friendly, and I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted.”

Why Sailor Brinkley Cook Didn't Tell Mom Christie Brinkley She Posed Nude for 'Sports Illustrated' (Exclusive)

Joel, 69, went on to marry Brinkley, 64, and the pair welcomed daughter Alexa Ray in 1985. They divorced in 1994.

Host Cohen noted that there was some confusion as to whether Joel had written his hit song, “Uptown Girls,” about Macpherson or Brinkley, but Macpherson didn’t try to take the credit.

"I think it was all the uptown girls, put it that way,” she said. "I don’t need to take ownership over that. He liked tall girls."

The supermodel was also asked about her experience kissing Matt LeBlanc when she played his roommate-turned-girlfriend on "Friends."

"He’s a 15!” she said, when asked how good of a kisser the actor was on a scale of one to 10.

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's Daughter Alexa Ray Joel Is Engaged