Elle King has broken her silence after the backlash from her admittedly drunken performance during a Dolly Parton tribute in January.

King posted a video of herself running up the stairs in the O2 arena in London in workout gear, with text written over top of it.

"To everyone sending me love because I’m human and already talked to Dolly…I love you," read the top sentence.

The second said, "To everyone who told me to k*ll myself I love you too."

King also added in the caption, "Oh no was my human showing" with the hashtag WWDD, possibly referring to "What Would Dolly Do?"

The "Ex’s and Oh’s" singer caused outrage in January when she performed at the Grand Ole Opry as part of a birthday celebration for Parton, fumbling lyrics and cursing at the audience.

"I'll tell you one thing more, I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f---ing hammered" King said in a video shared on TikTok. After her band suggested she play one of her own songs, King retorted, "I can barely play another person's song, let me see if I can play one of mine."

The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology on X, saying "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

Parton addressed the issue last month in an interview with Extra, telling the outlet, "Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately."

She added, "She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

In an interview with E! News, Parton revealed that she had reached out to King, who she described as "a doll."

"I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don't we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it,'" Parton recalled.

King postponed a series of shows following the incident, returning to the stage at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona earlier this month.

Fox News Digital’s Caroline Thayer and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.