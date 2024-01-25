Elle King postpones concert after Dolly Parton tribute disaster at Grand Ole Opry

Country musician Elle King has postponed an upcoming performance at Billy Bob's Texas – a honky tonk in Fort Worth, Texas – just days after going viral for her Dolly Parton tribute.

Her performance, originally scheduled for Jan. 26, has been moved to Sept. 21, Fox News Digital can confirm. No additional details were given.

Those in the comment section on the venue's social media page speculated the change in schedule was due to King's Parton performance, writing things like "You can’t disrespect Dolly and then come here," and "Won't stand for disrespecting Dolly." Many people also expressed concern for the 34-year-old's health and well-being.

ELLE KING BLASTED BY FANS FOR 'DISRESPECTFUL' DOLLY PARTON BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION PERFORMANCE

An established country musician herself, King was tapped to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in celebration of Parton's 78th birthday last week. Unfortunately, King garnered a lot of negative feedback after circulated video showed her struggling to get through Parton's music.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Ex's and Oh's" singer can be seen trying to perform Parton's song "Marry Me." Swearing profusely, King admitted that her performance was "f---ing bad" and made a joke about people expecting her to know the lyrics.

WATCH: ELLE KING FORGETS THE LYRICS TO DOLLY PARTON'S SONG ‘MARRY ME’

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a separate video shared to TikTok, King can be heard telling the crowd they were not getting their money back.

"I'll tell you one thing more, I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f---ing hammered." After her band suggested she play one of her own songs, King retorted, "I can barely play another person's song, let me see if I can play one of mine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology on X, saying "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

King has been transparent about her struggles with sobriety in the past. In a 2020 interview with Variety, King told the outlet that her "chapter of getting f---ed-up was a pretty long one," but that she was now sober.

In September 2021, she gave birth to her son Lucky, whom she shares with Dan Tooker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP