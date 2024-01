Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Elle King is facing backlash from fans on social media following her performance during Dolly Parton’s birthday celebration on Friday.

In a TikTok video captured by user @jamiek721, King can be seen addressing the audience during her performance, joking, "You ain’t getting your money back."

She continued, "I’ll tell you one thing more, hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f--king hammered."

King then prepared to begin another song, saying, "I’ll tell you one thing, I can barely play another person’s song let me see if I can play you one of mine."

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

Another clip showed the 34-year-old stumbling over the lyrics of Parton’s song, "Marry Me," and her telling the audience, "I don’t give a s—t."

Fans of country music took to social media to express their disappointment over the performance.

"Elle King disgraced one of the biggest legends of not just country, but of the world. How dare you," wrote one person.

"Elle King owes the Grand Ole Opry an apology for drunk cussing and messing up her performance during a Dolly Parton tribute," said another.

A third added, "Elle King. how disrespectful. not only to dolly, but to every single person who has walked on that stage. I seriously cannot even believe it."

Representatives for King did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Grand Ole Opry, that hosted the tribute show at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but apologized to one fan via social media.

After announcing that singer Lauren Alaina wouldn’t be able to perform that night, a person commented on X (formerly Twitter), "I wish she would’ve been there because Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that."

In response, The Grand Ole Opry wrote, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

The individual continued after the Opry’s response, adding, "It was such a disappointment to spend $300 on tickets for a show where one of the artists ruined an entire night. I mean it’s The Opry, the greatest country venue in the world. That performance was like lackluster karaoke performer wasted out of their minds. Awful."

Parton turned 78 on Friday, and was honored by other stars including Terri Clark, Tigirlily Gold, Ashley Monroe, Don Schlitz and Dailey & Vincent.