Elizabeth Hurley poses in a bikini to promote swimwear line following ex Steve Bing's death

Elizabeth Hurley has been busy promoting her swimwear line following the tragic news of her ex Steve Bing's death.

The actress and model, who is 55, appeared in a bikini snap shared by the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram account.

In a pic shared by the swimwear line on Tuesday, Hurley's figure is on display in a pastel-colored two-piece bikini. She has a big smile on her face as she throws her hands up into the air.

The post comes a little over a week after Bing died by suicide. Bing was the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian.

Hurley confirmed Bing's passing last month. The Hollywood producer and financier fell to his death from his Los Angeles, Calif., apartment building on June 22, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," Hurley's heartbreaking tribute began.

The "Runaways" star went on to explain that she and Bing reunited within the last 12 months.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," Hurley concluded.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office listed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma and the manner of death as a suicide on its website on Tuesday. The case is now listed as closed.